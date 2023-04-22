Left Menu

Pak Army ready to thwart any external threats: Army chief

Updated: 22-04-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 22:18 IST
Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Saturday said the military is ready to thwart any external threats as he visited the western district of Bajaur bordering Afghanistan to celebrate Eid with soldiers deployed in the restive region.

According to the military's media wing, Gen. Munir offered the Eid prayers in Bajaur and appreciated the high morale of the soldiers.

He said the army is committed to defending the frontiers and ready to thwart any external threats.

"For the defenders of Pakistan, irrespective of difficult terrains or weather and despite being away from loved ones, duty takes precedence. Nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of our beloved country," he said.

The Army chief also vowed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

Pakistan Army chiefs often celebrate the Eid festival with soldiers along the border.

Bajaur is situated in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

It is a stronghold of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been responsible for the uptick in attacks against the country's law enforcement agency officials.

In November last year, the TTP called off an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the government in June 2022 and ordered its militants to carry out attacks on the security forces.

Pakistan hoped that the Afghan Taliban after coming to power would stop the use of their soil against Pakistan by expelling the TTP operatives but they have apparently refused to do so at the cost of straining ties with Islamabad.

