Naxal nabbed in Jharkhand

A Naxal belonging to the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Morcha was nabbed in Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

Twenty-six-year-old Surendra Ram was apprehended when he visited his family, Additional Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg said. He was injured in a recent fratricidal clash and was secretly undergoing treatment, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)