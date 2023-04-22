Naxal nabbed in Jharkhand
PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 22-04-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 23:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A Naxal belonging to the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Morcha was nabbed in Palamu district on Saturday, police said.
Twenty-six-year-old Surendra Ram was apprehended when he visited his family, Additional Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg said. He was injured in a recent fratricidal clash and was secretly undergoing treatment, he said, adding further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wi-Fi-equipped library inaugurated in Naxalite-affected area of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
Maha: Explosives hidden by Naxalites to harm police recovered from Gadchiroli forest
Maha: Security forces exchange fire with Naxalites in Gondia district
Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites arrested, explosives seized in Sukma
Vendor killed, 2 others injured by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma