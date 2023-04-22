Left Menu

Jharkhand: Man drowns in Subarnarekha

The incident took place when Hanif Zeeshan and his friend Sheikh Farhad went to the river after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid, a police officer said.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 22-04-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 23:18 IST
The incident took place when Hanif Zeeshan and his friend Sheikh Farhad went to the river after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid, a police officer said.

''Zeeshan went into deep waters and started drowning. Farhad tried to rescue him but he also started to drown. A fisherman spotted them and rescued them. They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Zeeshan dead while Farhad is undergoing treatment and he is in a critical condition,'' the officer said, adding further investigation is underway. The deceased was a resident of Munshi Mohalla in Mango Police Station area.

