Jharkhand: Man drowns in Subarnarekha

A 20-year-old man drowned while taking a bath in Subarnarekha River in Jamshedpur on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when Hanif Zeeshan and his friend Sheikh Farhad went to the river after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid, a police officer said.

''Zeeshan went into deep waters and started drowning. Farhad tried to rescue him but he also started to drown. A fisherman spotted them and rescued them. They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Zeeshan dead while Farhad is undergoing treatment and he is in a critical condition,'' the officer said, adding further investigation is underway. The deceased was a resident of Munshi Mohalla in Mango Police Station area.

