Odisha: 2 sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 double murder case in Mayurbhaj

Mayurbhanj Additional District and Sessions Judge Suresh Chandra Pradhan also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of two convicts Kisun Marandi 60 and Mangal Baskey 30, additional public prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das.A couple in Harinkhunta village under the Baisinga Police Station limits was killed by the two convicts in July 2014 over land disputes, he said.

PTI | Baripada(Odisha) | Updated: 22-04-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 23:41 IST
A court in Odisha's Mayurbhaj district on Saturday sentenced two men to life imprisonment after convicting them in a case of double murder in 2014. Mayurbhanj Additional District and Sessions Judge Suresh Chandra Pradhan also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of two convicts Kisun Marandi (60) and Mangal Baskey (30), additional public prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das.

A couple in Harinkhunta village under the Baisinga Police Station limits was killed by the two convicts in July 2014 over land disputes, he said. Police registered a case of double murder and arrested both the accused. The judgement was passed based on the statements of 15 witnesses and medical reports, Das said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

