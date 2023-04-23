Jaipur: Deadlock over 38-year-old man's suicide ends after 6 days, family to perform last rites

The family of a 38-year-old man who died by suicide six days ago ended their dharna on Saturday, after assurances from the administration on their demands, including action against the accused, police said.

The family members of Ramprasad Meena have agreed to end their dharna and perform his last rites, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Rashi Dogra Dudi said.

Following Meena's death on Monday, based on a complaint by his brother, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against five-six people, including Water Supply Minister Mahesh Joshi.

Ramprasad allegedly recorded a video before killing himself in which he blamed minister Joshi and others for driving him to take the extreme step.

Joshi, however, rejected the allegations against him and said police should conduct a fair investigation in the case.

Ramprasad's family members and relatives had been sitting on the dharna since then to press for demands that include arrest of the accused in the case, compensation and a government job. They were joined by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

After the consensus, the MP said five people have been arrested in this episode and the rest of the accused will be apprehended after questioning.

He added that the victim's family will be allowed to build a house and a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh will be given to them from the BJP.

The family has been allotted a dairy booth and one member is proposed to be given a job in the municipal corporation, officials said.

Saturday's talks were held between the victim's family and Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava and other top officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)