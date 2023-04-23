Left Menu

State immigration chief held for trial in migrant deaths

Not complying with standards does have its results. Five other officials of the countrys National Immigration Institute, a guard at the centre and the Venezuelan migrant accused of starting the blaze are already in custody facing homicide charges.The step is significant, in part because Gonzlez is a retired Mexican navy rear admiral.

PTI | Ciudadjuarez | Updated: 23-04-2023 05:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 05:38 IST
State immigration chief held for trial in migrant deaths

A judge on Saturday ordered the immigration director of Mexico's northern border state of Chihuahua to stand trial on Saturday on charges of homicide, injuries and failure to perform his duties, for last month's deadly fire at a migrant detention centre.

The judge ordered the director, Salvador González, held in prison pending trial.

Judge Juan José Chávez said there was evidence that González failed to do his duty to protect the migrants. Forty migrants died in the March 27 fire in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, after a migrant allegedly set fire to foam mattresses to protest a supposed transfer.

"In the end, everything depends on the head'' official, Chávez said. "Not complying with standards does have its results.'' Five other officials of the country's National Immigration Institute, a guard at the centre and the Venezuelan migrant accused of starting the blaze are already in custody facing homicide charges.

The step is significant, in part because González is a retired Mexican navy rear admiral. He is the highest ranking official to be held over for trial in the case, though prosecutors have said they will press charges against the immigration agency's top national official, Francisco Garduño, who is scheduled to make a court appearance April 21.

Federal prosecutors have said Garduño was remiss in not preventing the disaster in Ciudad Juarez despite earlier indications of problems at his agency's detention centres. Prosecutors said government audits had found "a pattern of irresponsibility and repeated omissions" in the immigration institute.

The fire in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, quickly filled the facility with smoke. No one let the migrants out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves rise by USD 1.657 bn, reach 9-month high

India's forex reserves rise by USD 1.657 bn, reach 9-month high

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023