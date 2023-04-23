Left Menu

NAACP sues Mississippi over ''separate and unequal policing''

PTI | Jackson | Updated: 23-04-2023 05:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 05:42 IST
NAACP sues Mississippi over ''separate and unequal policing''

The NAACP warns that "separate and unequal policing" will return to Mississippi's majority-Black capital under a state-run police department, and the civil rights organisation is suing the governor and other officials over it.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says violent crime in Jackson has made it necessary to expand where the Capitol Police can patrol and to authorise some appointed rather than elected judges.

But the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) said in its lawsuit filed late on Friday that these are serious violations of the principle of self-government because they take control of the police and some courts out of the hands of residents.

"In certain areas of Jackson, a citizen can be arrested by a police department led by a State-appointed official, be charged by a State-appointed prosecutor, be tried before a State-appointed judge, and be sentenced to imprisonment in a State penitentiary regardless of the severity of the act," the lawsuit says.

Derrick Johnson, the national president of the NAACP, is himself a resident of Jackson. At a community meeting earlier this month, he said the policing law would treat Black people as "second-class citizens." The legislation was passed by a majority-white and Republican-controlled state House and Senate. Jackson is governed by Democrats and about 83 per cent of residents are Black, the largest percentage of any major US city.

The governor said this week that the Jackson Police Department is severely understaffed and he believes the state-run Capitol Police can provide stability. The city of 150,000 residents has had more than 100 homicides in each of the past three years.

"We're working to address it," Reeves said in a statement on Friday. "And when we do, we're met with overwhelming false cries of racism and mainstream media who falsely call our actions Jim Crow.'" According to one of the bills Reeves signed into law on Friday, Capitol Police will have "concurrent'' jurisdiction with Jackson Police Department in the city. The expanded jurisdiction for the Capitol Police would begin July 1.

Another law will create a temporary court within a Capitol Complex Improvement District covering a portion of Jackson. The court will have the same power as municipal courts, which handle misdemeanour cases, traffic violations and initial appearances for some criminal charges.

The new law says people convicted in the Capitol Complex Improvement District Court may be put in a state prison rather than in a city or county jail.

The judge of the new court is not required to live in Jackson and will be appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court chief justice. The current chief justice is a conservative white man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves rise by USD 1.657 bn, reach 9-month high

India's forex reserves rise by USD 1.657 bn, reach 9-month high

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023