Curfew in Jamica district after gunmen wound 7 boarding bus

PTI | Kingston | Updated: 23-04-2023 05:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 05:47 IST
Police enforced a curfew in a community on the southern fringes of Jamaica's capital on Saturday after gunmen fired on people boarding a public minibus, wounding seven, including three children.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force gave no information on the conditions of the wounded from the brazen attack, which occurred at midafternoon Friday in Seaview Gardens, a poor area of Kingston.

There was speculation the gunmen were targeting one of the people trying to get on the bus, but authorities did not comment on a possible motive. Conflict among rival gangs has been blamed for an uptick in violence in the community.

Authorities ordered a two-day curfew in Seaview Gardens, and police said they were looking for two men for questioning about the shooting.

Crime statistics released by the police say 303 people were killed on the island in the first three months of this year, 20 per cent fewer than during the same period of 2022.

