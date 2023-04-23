Left Menu

Sudan's RSF says US diplomats, families evacuated via coordination with US forces

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2023 05:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 05:51 IST
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said early on Sunday that a U.S. forces mission consisting of six aircraft had evacuated U.S. diplomats and their families from the country.

The operation was carried out through coordination with the RSF, it added. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Mohamed Al Gebaly in Cairo; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

