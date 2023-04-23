Left Menu

Radical preacher Amritpal arrested from Punjab's Moga

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 07:47 IST
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab's Moga on Sunday, police said.

"He has been arrested by the Punjab Police," a senior police official told PTI.

Singh had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

