U.S. evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan amid fighting -officials
All U.S. government personnel were evacuated from Washington's embassy in Khartoum, including a small number of diplomats from other countries, U.S. officials said on Saturday, in an operation that evacuated fewer than 100 people as fighting rocks Sudan.
U.S. aircraft entered and exited Sudan without any issue, a military official said. A substantial number of local staff remain, supporting the embassy, where Washington decided to suspend operations on Saturday, another official said.
