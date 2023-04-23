Left Menu

TV journalist robbed, attacked in Sanjay lake park

From there, he went to Sanjay lake in Pandav Nagar for a walk.In the park surrounding the lake, he was accosted by three youths who threatened him to part with his belongings, and when he resisted, attacked him with a sharp edged weapon, police said.He had a superficial sharp injury on his back and was given first aid, a senior police officer said.

A 43-year-old TV journalist was attacked with a sharp edged weapon allegedly by three men who robbed him while he was on a walk in east Delhi's Sanjay lake, police said Sunday.

The victim, a senior reporter, was robbed of his mobile phone and his wallet, which had in it a credit and a debit card, and his office identity card, they said.

The victim is the Delhi chief of bureau of his firm which has its office in Jhandewalan, they said. According to police, the victim on Saturday boarded a bus from Jhandewalan and got down at Manglam Chowk. From there, he went to Sanjay lake in Pandav Nagar for a walk.

In the park surrounding the lake, he was accosted by three youths who threatened him to part with his belongings, and when he resisted, attacked him with a sharp edged weapon, police said.

He had a superficial sharp injury on his back and was given first aid, a senior police officer said. The matter was booked under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Several teams are working to arrest the robbers and recover the articles, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

