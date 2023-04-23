Left Menu

Rajasthan govt transfers 25 RAS offices

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-04-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 13:56 IST
In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred or redesignated 25 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.

The department of personnel issued the transfer list on Saturday night.

Kesarlal Meena was appointed as Commisioner, Bikaner Municipal Corporation, while Gopalram Birda has been made additional commissioner, college education.

Anita Meena has been made deputy commissioner, food and civil supplies department, while Virendra Chaudhary is additional district collector (ceiling) court, in Bundi.

The list includes names of various additional district collectors and sub divisional officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

