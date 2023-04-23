Left Menu

Assam Police issues notice to IYC chief over harassment allegations, asks him to appear by May 2

The Assam Police on Sunday asked Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V to appear before it by May 2 for questioning in connection with allegations of harassment and gender discrimination against him by now-expelled party leader Angkita Dutta.A police team from Assam issued a notice to Srinivas at his Bengaluru residence, with the order stating that failing to comply with it could lead to his arrest.A five-member team of Guwahati Police are in Bengaluru.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-04-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 14:17 IST
Assam Police issues notice to IYC chief over harassment allegations, asks him to appear by May 2
Representtaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police on Sunday asked Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V to appear before it by May 2 for questioning in connection with allegations of harassment and gender discrimination against him by now-expelled party leader Angkita Dutta.

A police team from Assam issued a notice to Srinivas at his Bengaluru residence, with the order stating that failing to comply with it could lead to his arrest.

“A five-member team of Guwahati Police are in Bengaluru. The notice was pasted on the door of his residence as he was not present,” Joint Commissioner Prateek Thube told PTI over phone.

“He has been given time till May 2 to appear at Dispur police station,” Thube, who is a part of the Guwahati police team in Bengaluru, said.

The notice said that during investigation, “reasonable grounds” have been revealed to question Srinivas in the case and, hence, he has been asked to appear before the investigating officer, at 11 am on May 2.

A set of 10 directions was given to Srinivas for compliance during the period, including not tampering with evidence, not allowing destruction of any evidence relevant to investigation and cooperating with the probe.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest under Section 41 A(3) and (4) of CrPC,” it added.

Dutta, who was the Assam Youth Congress chief, had filed a case at the Dispur police station last week, claiming that Srinivas has been “harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers”.

She had earlier made similar allegations against him in a series of tweets.

Dutta, who was issued a show-cause notice by the party, was expelled from the primary membership for six years on Saturday for “anti-party activities”. Srinivas had issued a legal notice to Dutta within hours of her tweets, demanding an apology for her remarks.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also taken suo motu cognisance of Dutta’s allegations and written to the state police for taking necessary action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023