Those who try to disturb peace, harmony will face action: Mann on Amritpal's arrest

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 14:47 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: ANI
Those who try to disturb peace and harmony will face action as per law, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday, hours after radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested.

Mann also thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace in the state during an over 30-day-long hunt for Amritpal.

''Today, Amritpal Singh has been arrested after 35 days,'' Mann said in a video message.

''Those who try to disturb peace and harmony and break the law of the country will face action as per law,'' he said, adding ''We will not trouble any innocent person. We do not do vendetta politics.'' ''I thank 3.5 crore Punjabis for maintaining peace and harmony during these 35 days,'' the chief minister said.

Amritpal was arrested in Moga district's Rode village this morning after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape, police said.

He has been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA).

