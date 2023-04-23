Left Menu

Two men killed in head-on collision between bikes in UP’s Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 23-04-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 15:15 IST
Two men killed in head-on collision between bikes in UP’s Pratapgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were killed and one other injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Kandhai area killing Adnan (20) and Vinod (35) on the spot, Circle officer Dilip Singh said.

The condition of the injured who was admitted to a hospital is stable, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023