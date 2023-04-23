Two men killed in head-on collision between bikes in UP’s Pratapgarh
PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 23-04-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Two men were killed and one other injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Kandhai area killing Adnan (20) and Vinod (35) on the spot, Circle officer Dilip Singh said.
The condition of the injured who was admitted to a hospital is stable, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Circle
- Vinod
- Dilip Singh
- Adnan
- Kandhai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Postal circle recommends CBI probe into fake certificate scam
China says Taiwan encirclement drills a ''serious warning''
Blue Circle & Log9 Materials Host Net Zero Chiefs
Mumbai: Income tax raids underway at offices of producer Vinod Bhanushali, other production houses
IDEAS FORUM a big draw at The Lalit, Vinod Dua Memorial & Jasdev Singh's AV steal the show