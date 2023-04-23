Two men killed in head-on collision between bikes in UP’s Pratapgarh

Two men were killed and one other injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Kandhai area killing Adnan (20) and Vinod (35) on the spot, Circle officer Dilip Singh said.

The condition of the injured who was admitted to a hospital is stable, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)