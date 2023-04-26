Left Menu

Buckets for toilets and no lights - Johannesburg's poorest feel let down

In a dilapidated block in the business district of Africa's wealthiest city, Johannesburg, Thulani Cele and 300 others squatting in the building fill buckets with water from the only working tap so they can drink and wash. "We are living in a terrible situation.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-04-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 12:30 IST
Buckets for toilets and no lights - Johannesburg's poorest feel let down
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a dilapidated block in the business district of Africa's wealthiest city, Johannesburg, Thulani Cele and 300 others squatting in the building fill buckets with water from the only working tap so they can drink and wash.

"We are living in a terrible situation. We need toilets ... We need water," says Cele, a 40-year-old former retail worker, who adds that residents have no sanitation and must use buckets as toilets. The Johannesburg Department of housing has said one of its priorities is providing water and sanitation to informal settlements and all residents deserve quality services and must get them. But Cele and his neighbors feel they are being ignored.

There is no electricity in the building and children play in the dark in ramshackle rooms. The ownership of the building is unclear. Those living there have not paid rent for years. Johannesburg's Department of human settlements gave no response to requests for comment.

Under the South African constitution, access to clean drinking water, sanitation and electricity are considered basic human rights and core services that local authorities must provide to all, including those in informal settlements. Siyabonga Mahlangu works for a civil society group, the Inner City Federation, which has been helping Cele and his neighbors and taking the city to court to reconnect communities to basic services. He says the city sometimes ignores court rulings.

"What are we supposed to do?" Mahlangu asks. "How are we going to bathe, how are we going to wash, how are we going to cook?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023