J-K: NIA searches office of NGO linked to jailed Kashmiri activist

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 12:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NIA on Wednesday searched the office of an NGO linked to jailed activist Khurram Parvez in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district in connection with a terror-funding case, officials said.

Parvez is in prison since November 2021 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him for anti-national activities, they said.

The officials said a team of the agency conducted searches at the NGO's office in the Dandoosa area of the central Kashmir district.

Parvez, the programme coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), was arrested for alleged anti-national activities such as collecting information on vital installations as well as deployment and movement of security forces and procuring secret official documents, and passing them to his Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handlers through encrypted communication channels.

The activist was charge sheeted along with six others on May 13 last year.

Parvez, who is also the chairperson of Philippines-based Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD), was formally arrested upon production in the NGO terror-funding case on March 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

