Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 12:53 IST
Armenia appeals to ICJ over Azeri checkpoint on key road - TASS
International Court of Justice Image Credit: Flickr
  • Armenia

Armenia has appealed to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Azerbaijan's installation of a checkpoint at the start of the Lachin Corridor, the TASS news agency said on Wednesday.

The Lachin Corridor is the only road route linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but largely populated by ethnic Armenians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

