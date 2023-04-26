Armenia appeals to ICJ over Azeri checkpoint on key road - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 12:53 IST
Armenia has appealed to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Azerbaijan's installation of a checkpoint at the start of the Lachin Corridor, the TASS news agency said on Wednesday.
The Lachin Corridor is the only road route linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but largely populated by ethnic Armenians.
