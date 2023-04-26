Russian investigator: 11 on 'international wanted list' over Navalny case -TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 13:12 IST
April 26 (Reuters) -
A Russian investigator said that 11 people have been put on an "international wanted list" in a case related to jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, TASS said on Wednesday.
