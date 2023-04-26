Sexual harassment complaint by wrestlers: DCW demands registration of FIR against police officers for not lodging case

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Wednesday demanded registration of an FIR against police officers for not lodging a case in connection with the sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers, including a minor, had filed a police complaint on April 21, but no FIR has been registered, the panel said. It has already sought an action taken report from police in the matter. The panel said it has received a fresh complaint from women wrestlers accusing two persons -- a Dronacharya Awardee coach and General Secretary, Haryana Wrestling Association -- for allegedly making threatening calls to some of the survivors and their families. ''The complainant has further alleged that identities of the complainants have been leaked by Delhi Police as they have been receiving threatening phone calls only following filing of the complaint with Delhi Police. They have raised serious concerns regarding their safety as well,'' the panel said.

The Commission accused the police of failing to ensure safety and security of the complainants and leaking their identity while terming it as a matter of serious concern.

''The Commission also wishes to remind Delhi Police about Section 166 A Clause (c) IPC which clearly states, that “incase a public servant fails to record any information given to him under sub-section (1) of section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, in relation to cognizable offence punishable under sections 354, section 354B, etc he/ she shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than six months but which may extend to two years, and shall also be liable to fine”,'' the panel said.

The DCW recommended that the survivors and their families should be provided proper security immediately.

''An FIR should be registered under Section 166 A Clause (c) IPC against concerned police officials for failing to register FIR in the matter of sexual harassment with women wrestlers including a minor girl,'' it said.

In its recommendations to Special Commissioner of Police, Women Safety, the panel also said that FIR must be registered immediately in the matter of sexual harassment of women wrestlers and asked them to incorporate relevant sections of POCSO and IPC. The accused person should be immediately arrested and the matter should be properly investigated, it said.

An FIR must be registered immediately in the matter of threatening calls received by the survivors and their families, it added.

