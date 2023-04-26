Sudan's army says ousted Bashir is in military hospital - statement

Sudan's army on Wednesday said ousted former president Omar Hassan Al-Bashir is being held in a military hospital under police custody.

Formerly jailed Bashir and around 30 others were moved to the hospital on the recommendation of medical staff in Kober prison before fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)