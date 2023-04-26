Left Menu

BJP delegation meets Bengal Governor over Kaliaganj issue

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 13:45 IST
A BJP delegation on Wednesday met West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and apprised him of the prevailing situation in Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district over the death of a teenage girl, and demanded swift action against the culprits.

The delegation led by BJP chief whip in West Bengal Assembly Manoj Tigga and several other party leaders met the Governor and submitted a deputation demanding action against the culprits.

''We have urged the Governor to ensure that action is taken against the culprits. The ways tribals are being attacked in various parts of the state is unacceptable. The state government must take swift action to ensure justice is delivered,'' he said.

A total of 11 people have been detained for their alleged involvement in violence at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district over the death of a teenage girl, even as roads in the town wore a deserted look on Wednesday amid heavy deployment of security forces.

Violating prohibitory orders, miscreants on Tuesday set fire to Kaliaganj police station and torched several vehicles parked near it as a mark of protest, claiming that the 17-year-old girl had been raped and murdered.

The girl's body was found in a canal last week.

However, the preliminary post-mortem examination report indicated that she had not been raped.

