Police respond to report of armed individuals at Berlin conference centre
26-04-2023
German police are responding to a report that two people carrying dangerous items were spotted in the area of Berlin's International Conference Centre (ICC) on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.
The rbb24 broadcaster reported that a large police operation was taking place at the venue.
