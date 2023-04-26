Left Menu

Sudan police: RSF broke into Kober prison, freeing detainees

The prison break-ins took place between April 21-24, the ministry said. Bashir had been moved from Kober prison prior to then and before fighting between the army and the RSF broke out, on the recommendation of medical staff.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke into five prisons and released detainees, including Kober prison in the capital Khartoum where ousted president Omar Hassan al-Bashir and other top officials were held, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

Police said the raid on Kober led to the killing and injury of several prison officials, adding that the RSF released all who were held there. The prison break-ins took place between April 21-24, the ministry said.

Bashir had been moved from Kober prison prior to then and before fighting between the army and the RSF broke out, on the recommendation of medical staff. He is being held at a military hospital, the army said earlier on Wednesday.

