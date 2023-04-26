SFIO boosts capacity to curb frauds; puts in place various standard operating procedures

SFIO, which has investigated cases of the alleged fraud committed by Chinese commercial entities using the corporate structure for loan app scam, has implemented various standard operating procedures to improve its functioning as authorities continue efforts to clamp down on financial crimes.

The corporate affairs ministry in its monthly newsletter has also emphasised that corporates should implement effective controls and governance frameworks to prevent frauds within their organisations.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office, which comes under the administrative control of the ministry, has submitted investigation reports for 23 cases involving 145 companies in the last financial year till March 24.

In comparison, the probe agency had submitted reports in 13 cases involving 29 companies to the ministry in 2021-22.

''As the world economy flourishes and corporates thrive to bloom alongside it, fraud will continue to exist,'' the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the capacity at the SFIO is being increased and the investigation agency has also implemented various Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) along with transparency in notices and summons to improve its functioning.

''SFIO has continued its efforts to fight financial fraud and deliver justice to victims. In this period, SFIO has also investigated cases of the alleged fraud committed by Chinese Commercial Entities (CCEs) using the corporate structure for loan app scam, illegal gaming apps and HPZ Token etc,'' it said.

In recent times, multiple probe agencies and authorities have been taking measures to deal with financial crimes at different levels.

The ministry also highlighted the government's readiness and commitment to tackle corporate fraud, and to ensure that companies operate with transparency, accountability, and integrity.

''It is important for corporates to implement effective controls and governance frameworks to prevent fraud and financial crimes within their organisations,'' it said.

Earlier this month, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cautioned investors against ponzi apps and urged them to do their due diligence and not be lured by claims of lucrative returns.

''There are also apps which are coming out and reaching out to people saying we can do this, we can do that. Your money will fetch you this much.

''Many of them are ponzi, the apps on which we are working with the Ministry concerned, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and with the Reserve Bank and clamping down on them like never before, so that we don't get those ponzi apps, taking away hard earned money,'' she said on April 23.

