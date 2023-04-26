Japan to end COVID border measures on Saturday, earlier than expected - Jiji
Japan will end COVID-19 border measures on Saturday, earlier than expected, Jiji news agency reported, citing government sources.
Japan had previously said COVID-19 measures would end on May 8, but the date was brought forward to ease congestion at airports at the start of a holiday, the report said.
