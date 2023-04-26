Former representative of Iran's Khamenei killed - Fars

A former representative of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the northern city of Babolsar, semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday. Abbasali Soleimani's killer has been detained, Fars said.

Khamenei's representatives are clerics who officiate on behalf of the supreme leader at a provincial level.

