MP: FIR against school principal for forcing students to buy textbooks from select shops

While probing a complaint, the district administration found that the management of this school was providing textbooks to students through select shops.Some of the parents also confirmed this, the police official said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:28 IST
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the principal of a school here for allegedly colluding with publishers and forcing students to buy textbooks from select shops. The case was registered on Tuesday night against the principal of the school located in Lalaram Nagar under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), said Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais.

On April 5, Indore district collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T had issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to end the monopoly of school operators, publishers and sellers with regard to sale of textbooks and uniforms, he said.

As per the order, school operators must not force students to buy textbooks and uniforms from a particular shop or institution. While probing a complaint, the district administration found that the management of this school was providing textbooks to students through select shops.

Some of the parents also confirmed this, the police official said. ''Detailed investigation is underway. If required, appropriate legal steps will be taken against the concerned publishers and shopkeepers,'' Bais said.

