Drone falls on grounds of Moscow City Court - newspaper
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:41 IST
- Russia
A drone fell on the grounds of Moscow City Court on Wednesday, Russia's Izvestia newspaper said.
Details of the reported incident were not clear. No foreign objects were attached to the drone, the paper reported, citing a source.
