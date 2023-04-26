Left Menu

Youth hacked to death in UP

A youth was hacked to death in Bachhaipur village in the Dhanepur area here, police said on Wednesday. When he didnt return home his family members started to look for him and found his body lying in the field, he said.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was hacked to death in Bachhaipur village in the Dhanepur area here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Saddam (22) had gone to a field to attend nature's call, Additional SP, Shivraj said. When he didn't return home his family members started to look for him and found his body lying in the field, he said. The body has been sent for postmortem examination. Police have detained some persons in this regard and a detailed probe is on.

