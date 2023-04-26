Slovakia to impose border controls May 24-June 8 during security conference

Slovakia will impose border controls between May 24-June 8 during the Globsec international security conference to be held in Bratislava, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Slovakia is a member of the European Union and its Schengen border control-free zone. The conference, held May 29-31, is expected to be attended by several European heads of state and prime ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)