GSK says EU pharma legislation overhaul could trigger investment shift

British drugmaker GSK on Wednesday warned that the overhaul of laws governing the EU's pharmaceuticals industry risks forcing companies to invest and innovate elsewhere, which would hurt EU efforts to improve access to medicines.

GSK Chief Executive Emma Walmsley told reporters on a quarterly earnings call that the European Union must "regulate for growth and competitiveness" because her company and others "have choices on where our capital and resources are focused".

