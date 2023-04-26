China willing to deepen cooperation with Pakistan military - commission vice chair

China's military is willing to work with Pakistan's military to deepen and expand cooperation and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, the vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission said on Wednesday.

Vice chairman Zhang Youxia spoke as he met Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir in Beijing, according to China's defence ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)