Left Menu

India appeals to SCO IBC members to increase cooperation

India on Wednesday appealed to the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Interbank Consortium SCO IBC to increase interaction and cooperation among themselves.Addressing the 19th SCO IBC meeting in South Goa district, Managing Director of the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited IIFCL Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankar said the huge potential for cooperation between the banks of the member countries still remains untapped.IIFCL assumed one-year presidency of the SCO IBC from October 26, 2022.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:09 IST
India appeals to SCO IBC members to increase cooperation
  • Country:
  • India

India on Wednesday appealed to the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Interbank Consortium (SCO IBC) to increase interaction and cooperation among themselves.

Addressing the 19th SCO IBC meeting in South Goa district, Managing Director of the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankar said the huge potential for cooperation between the banks of the member countries still remains untapped.

IIFCL assumed one-year presidency of the SCO IBC from October 26, 2022. “We have gathered here today to take our mutual interest forward towards greater collaboration and united efforts in making the engagements under SCO-IBC a success,” Jaishankar said. He thanked the teams of all Member Banks for making significant efforts in furthering the common objective of increasing interaction and cooperation amongst each other. “However, huge potential for cooperation between our banks still remains untapped. Therefore, taking this opportunity, as the first area of cooperation, I propose to my colleagues to make efforts towards taking initiatives in the area of expansion of cooperation,” he added.

As a second area of cooperation, he proposed exchange of experience and skills as well as personnel training of the SCO IBC Member Banks. “The SCO forum is already making positive strides in this direction. For the third area of cooperation, I support the initiative to form an Electronic Collection of the SCO IBC signed documents for the 20th anniversary of the Consortium,” he said. He also proposed member banks to elect the Development Bank of Kazakhstan as the Chair for SCO IBC 2023-24.

The SCO IBC is a multilateral financial organization established by the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023