Left Menu

UP youth beaten up by brother-in-law, dies

On learning that his sister was beaten up and thrown out of the house by her husband, he rushed to meet her late Tuesday evening.Irked on being questioned by Murtaza, his brother-in-law called his neighbours and started beating him up.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:10 IST
UP youth beaten up by brother-in-law, dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old youth allegedly died after being beaten up by his brother-in-law when he had gone to visit his sister, a victim of domestic abuse, at her house in the Behat Police Station area, police said on Wednesday. SP (Dehat) Sagar Jain told PTI that Murtaza's sister was married to one Mohammad Ali, a resident of the nearby Sheikhpura village. On learning that his sister was beaten up and thrown out of the house by her husband, he rushed to meet her late Tuesday evening.

Irked on being questioned by Murtaza, his brother-in-law called his neighbours and started beating him up. After receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the youth to the primary health centre where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Dilshad, the father of the deceased, has filed a complaint against five persons, including his son-in-law, for Murtaza's death and police are investigating the matter, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023