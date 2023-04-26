UP youth beaten up by brother-in-law, dies

A 23-year-old youth allegedly died after being beaten up by his brother-in-law when he had gone to visit his sister, a victim of domestic abuse, at her house in the Behat Police Station area, police said on Wednesday. SP (Dehat) Sagar Jain told PTI that Murtaza's sister was married to one Mohammad Ali, a resident of the nearby Sheikhpura village. On learning that his sister was beaten up and thrown out of the house by her husband, he rushed to meet her late Tuesday evening.

Irked on being questioned by Murtaza, his brother-in-law called his neighbours and started beating him up. After receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the youth to the primary health centre where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Dilshad, the father of the deceased, has filed a complaint against five persons, including his son-in-law, for Murtaza's death and police are investigating the matter, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)