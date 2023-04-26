Putin and Armenian PM discuss Lachin Corridor in phone call
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the Lachin Corridor in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
Azerbaijan on Sunday established a checkpoint on the corridor, the only land route between Armenia and Armenian-populated settlements in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement