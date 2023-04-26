Left Menu

Delhi BJP leaders protesting outside CM residence removed by police, staff

Representative Image
A group of Delhi BJP leaders, including its general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, who were protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday were forcibly removed by the police and staff there.

In a video, Chahal along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and a TV reporter could be seen being pushed away outside Kejriwal's official residence on Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines area.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana shared the video on Twitter and alleged that the person ''misbehaving'' with a reporter was the chief minister's ''private'' security person.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the incident.

The BJP leaders had gone to visit the CM at his residence amid his party's claim that around Rs 45 crore were spent on revamping projects during 2020-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

