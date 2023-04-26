Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. allowed JPMorgan to process payment for Russian agricultural exports - Russian source

JPMorgan Chase & Co received permission from the United States to process payments for Russian Agricultural Bank but such an avenue cannot replace the reconnection of the bank the SWIFT payment system, a Russian source told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:24 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. allowed JPMorgan to process payment for Russian agricultural exports - Russian source
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

JPMorgan Chase & Co received permission from the United States to process payments for Russian Agricultural Bank but such an avenue cannot replace the reconnection of the bank the SWIFT payment system, a Russian source told Reuters. Reconnecting the bank to SWIFT is one of Russia's key demands in a negotiation over the future of the Black Sea grain deal. Moscow has repeatedly warned the deal will sink unless the West eases obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

"JPMorgan received an OFAC [U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control] license to make payments in relation to agricultural exports, but transactions are difficult," said the Russian source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “This cannot replace SWIFT."

JPMorgan did not reply to requests for comment. A different source familiar with the transaction said the U.S. State Department and U.S. Treasury had asked JPMorgan to carry out the "very limited and highly monitored" transaction in relation to the export of agricultural materials, which occurred this month. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023