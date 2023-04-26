Ten police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
- Country:
- India
Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.
The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur. Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said. Further details were awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
2 persons found dead near violence hit-Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh: 2 persons found dead near violence-hit Biranpur village
Chhattisgarh: Family member of man killed in Biranpur communal clash to get government job
2 persons found dead near violence hit-Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh; police launch probe
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces compensation for Bemetara communal clash victim