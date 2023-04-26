Ten police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur. Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said. Further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)