Left Menu

Maha: Woman in hijab harassed in Aurangabad on suspicion of roaming with man from different faith; 3 held

Police detained three men for harassing a woman wearing a hijab who they suspected was roaming with a Hindu man in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, an officer said on Wednesday.The process to register a case at Begampura police station in the city is underway.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:34 IST
Maha: Woman in hijab harassed in Aurangabad on suspicion of roaming with man from different faith; 3 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police detained three men for harassing a woman wearing a hijab who they suspected was roaming with a Hindu man in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, an officer said on Wednesday.

The process to register a case at Begampura police station in the city is underway. A video of the incident which occurred in the Makai Gate area on Monday has gone viral. The viral clip shows some youths accosting a woman wearing a hijab and snatching her mobile phone. The woman is seen pleading with her harassers to return her phone. Police identified the woman through the video and asked her to lodge a complaint, but she refused, the official said. ''This incident occurred on Monday. The youths suspected that a Muslim woman was roaming with a Hindu man. They followed the woman and harassed her. Police have initiated the process to register a suo motu complaint after the woman refused to submit a complaint,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Girhe. Another police officer said the woman had come to visit the famous Bibi Ka Maqbara in Aurangabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023