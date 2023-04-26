Left Menu

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Foundation Trustee Shri Apoorv Bajaj receives award from Honble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Ramesh Bais Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis praises Foundations efforts Bajaj Foundation has won the prestigious Navabharat CSR award for its exceptional work in Water resource Management.

• Foundation Trustee Shri Apoorv Bajaj receives award from Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Ramesh Bais • Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis praises Foundation’s efforts Bajaj Foundation has won the prestigious Navabharat CSR award for its exceptional work in Water resource Management. Shri Apoorv Nayan Bajaj, Trustee of Bajaj Foundation received the award from Governor of Maharashtra Hon’ble Shri Ramesh Bais at a function held at Raj Bhawan on April 19. The award is in recognition of the Foundation's efforts in rejuvenating about 700 km stretch of Yashoda River basin, constructing hundreds of roof rainwater harvesting structures and recharging of wells and bore-wells making thereby lives of lakhs of people easier in these water-starved areas. The Foundation has been tirelessly working to make villages self-sufficient and life there pleasant and sustainable through carefully chosen interventions. River rejuvenation is one such intervention.

Expressing his thoughts on receiving this award, Shri Bajaj said, ''It’s just so wonderful to receive this award. It’s a great endorsement that we’re on the right track. It also helps us reach a far greater number of potential beneficiaries. Water is scarce and just too precious.” The event was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Shri Rahul Narwekar. Shri Fadnavis and Shri Narwekar also praised Bajaj Foundation's work.

So far, the Foundation through its water efforts has touched the lives of over 85,000 families (4.52 lakh people) in 1500 villages and irrigated over 3.16 lakh acres of land in the state of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. This has led to farmers’ income doubling.

More on Bajaj Foundation… Bajaj Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Bajaj Group. It is engaged, inter alia, in providing access to irrigation and clean drinking water in villages. It’s become a role model for several organizations and individuals seeking sustainable development and solution to water scarcity. It is well aligned with Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi. It has so far helped over 1.28 lakh families become self-sufficient using natural farming practices.

