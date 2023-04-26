Left Menu

Three notorious drug suppliers arrested in J-K’s Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-04-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:44 IST
Three notorious drug suppliers arrested in J-K’s Samba
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three alleged drug suppliers were caught while selling heroin to youth in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Deepak Kumar alias ''Deepu Punjabi'', Ashu Choudhary alias ''Jatt'' and Ajay Kumar were arrested from Gurha Morh, Vijaypur on a tip-off, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Benam Tosh said, adding that heroin, syringes and Rs 19,440 were recovered from their possession, He said the arrested persons are notorious heroin suppliers operating in Samba, adjoining Kathua and Jammu districts besides Himachal Pradesh.

''Several cases have been registered against Punjabi and Jatt in Jammu, Samba and Himachal Pradesh since the past many years,'' the officer said.

He said a fresh case was registered against them at Vijaypur Police Station and further investigation is on.

Tosh said with their arrest, a total of 30 notorious suppliers of heroin have been arrested in the past three months in the district, while several others have been booked under relevant sections of law and raids are being conducted to nab them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023