Three notorious drug suppliers arrested in J-K’s Samba

Three alleged drug suppliers were caught while selling heroin to youth in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Deepak Kumar alias ''Deepu Punjabi'', Ashu Choudhary alias ''Jatt'' and Ajay Kumar were arrested from Gurha Morh, Vijaypur on a tip-off, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Benam Tosh said, adding that heroin, syringes and Rs 19,440 were recovered from their possession, He said the arrested persons are notorious heroin suppliers operating in Samba, adjoining Kathua and Jammu districts besides Himachal Pradesh.

''Several cases have been registered against Punjabi and Jatt in Jammu, Samba and Himachal Pradesh since the past many years,'' the officer said.

He said a fresh case was registered against them at Vijaypur Police Station and further investigation is on.

Tosh said with their arrest, a total of 30 notorious suppliers of heroin have been arrested in the past three months in the district, while several others have been booked under relevant sections of law and raids are being conducted to nab them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)