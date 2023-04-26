Left Menu

HM Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM after naxals kill 10 policemen, assures all possible help

He also told the chief minister that the central government will give all possible help to the state government, they said.The 10 police personnel and a driver were killed in the blast carried out by naxalites in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district.The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state polices District Reserve Guard DRG was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
  
  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation after 10 policemen were killed in a blast carried out by naxals in Dantewada, officials said.

Shah also assured the chief minister of all possible help to deal with the situation.

The home minister spoke to Baghel and took stock of the situation, the officials said. He also told the chief minister that the central government will give all possible help to the state government, they said.

The 10 police personnel and a driver were killed in the blast carried out by naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur. Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

