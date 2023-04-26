Deputy President Mashatile calls for end to stigma around mental health

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for an end to the stigma around mental health issues.

One of the challenges around mental health is that only 27% of patients who suffer from mental illness receive treatment and the majority do not.

“There also exists a deficit in our society’s understanding of mental health, causes of illness and treatment.

“This leads to stereotyping those who suffer from mental health illness and hinders the human solidarity necessary for us to become each other’s keepers,” he said.

The country’s second-in-command was speaking during the closing session of the South African Mental Health Conference at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Gauteng, on Tuesday.

The Deputy President has since urged delegates to urgently fight stereotypes given the prevalence of social factors exacerbating mental health cases.

According to him, some of the social ills include crime, violence, substance abuse, historical trauma, unemployment, poverty and disease.

“We saw this during the COVID-19 pandemic. The psychological impact of the restrictions coupled with economic hardships also saw an increase in mental health cases, including widespread depression and anxiety, particularly among the youth.”

On the other hand, he said those who suffer from mental health illnesses are most vulnerable to HIV, TB, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

He has since called for the strengthening aspects of social policy which focus on the well-being of the population - especially the weak and vulnerable.

The National Strategic Plan (NSP) for HIV, TB, and STIs for 2023–2028, which was launched on World TB Day, March 24, also seeks to prioritise people with mental health illnesses.

In addition, the country’s newly approved Mental Health Policy Framework and Strategy Plan for 2023–2030, contains critical mental health promotion interventions.

According to the Deputy President, this will enable government to zoom into mental health promotion, prevention, and improvements in service delivery platforms, including information management and governance.

“The successful implementation of the NSP and the Mental Health Policy Framework and Strategy Plan will depend on the integration of mental health services and support to community-based and facility-based interventions and programmes.

“This is yet another reason why we need to confront the social stereotype about mental illness because our noble efforts as outlined in the NSP will come to nought if we do not confront and defeat stereotypes.”

He strongly believes that campaigns aimed at destigmatising mental illness are crucial.

The Deputy President is also advocating early detection, treatment and support.

“By changing the narrative on mental illness, it is possible to make it more comfortable for individuals to seek help.”

He cited the recently launched 2022 World Health Organisation report, which proposes a three-pillared approach to improved mental health.

The report gives value to mental health, starting with self, involving the need to adhere to good sleeping patterns, a healthy diet, and personal fitness regimes.

It also looks at the need to promote mental health and prevent mental illness in communities through inter-sectoral collaboration and continuous improvement of health services, both in the public and private sectors.

“We should also invest sufficient human and financial resources in the health system to secure access to quality health care by greater numbers of people, regardless of their income or social status. Similarly, we should invest in and resource community health centres, therapy and support groups.”

He said these outcomes will require collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector.

“Let us work towards establishing an environment which promotes mental health care, resources, and a culture of open communication and compassion,” he added.

