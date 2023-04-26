Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Timeline of major Naxal attacks

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-04-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:57 IST
Ten policemen were killed in a blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday.

Following is the timeline of major Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh.

April 2021: Twenty two security personnel killed in gunfight with Naxals in Terram jungles along the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

March 2018: Nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Sukma district.

February 18, 2018: Two Chhattisgarh police personnel killed in a gun-battle with Naxals at Bhejji in Sukma.

April 24, 2017: 24 CRPF personnel killed in an encounter with Maoists in Sukma.

March 12, 2017: 12 CRPF jawans killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma.

March 11, 2014: 15 security personnel killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma district.

February 28, 2014: Six police officials killed in Maoists’ attack in Dantewada district.

May 25, 2013: 25 leaders from the Congress party, including former state minister Mahendra Karma, killed in Maoist attack in Darbha valley.

June 29, 2010: 26 CRPF jawans killed in Maoist ambush in Narayanpur district.

May 8, 2010: Eight CRPF personnel killed after Naxals carry out an explosion of a bullet-proof vehicle in Bijapur district.

April 6, 2010: Maoists kill 75 CRPF personnel in ambush in Dantewada district.

September 4, 2009: Maoists kill four villagers in Bijapur district.

July 27, 2009: Six persons killed after Naxals trigger landmine in Dantewada district.

July 18, 2009: Villager killed by Naxals in Bastar district.

