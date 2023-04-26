Maha: Man killed over old enmity in Nashik; four held

A 24-year-old man was killed by a group of youths who attacked him with paver blocks outside a hotel in Cidco area of Nashik city in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the victim and his friend were having dinner at a hotel in Savtanagar area. ''A group of youths barged into the hotel and started assaulting the duo. They hit the 24-year-old man with paver blocks, leaving him grievously injured. He was rushed to Nashik civil hospital where he was declared dead,'' a police official said.

He said four persons have been detained for the murder, which prima facie seems to be the fallout of an old enmity.

