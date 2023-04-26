Left Menu

Maha: Man killed over old enmity in Nashik; four held

A 24-year-old man was killed by a group of youths who attacked him with paver blocks outside a hotel in Cidco area of Nashik city in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. A group of youths barged into the hotel and started assaulting the duo. They hit the 24-year-old man with paver blocks, leaving him grievously injured.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-04-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:10 IST
Maha: Man killed over old enmity in Nashik; four held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old man was killed by a group of youths who attacked him with paver blocks outside a hotel in Cidco area of Nashik city in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the victim and his friend were having dinner at a hotel in Savtanagar area. ''A group of youths barged into the hotel and started assaulting the duo. They hit the 24-year-old man with paver blocks, leaving him grievously injured. He was rushed to Nashik civil hospital where he was declared dead,'' a police official said.

He said four persons have been detained for the murder, which prima facie seems to be the fallout of an old enmity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

