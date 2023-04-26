Left Menu

Maha: Teen elopes with man, traced to Odisha after 3 years

Police in Maharashtras Thane traced a young woman, nearly three years after she eloped with a man, to Odisha with the help of her Aadhaar number, an official said on Wednesday. The girl, now an adult, had eloped with a 28-year-old man and the two married later, said the official.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-04-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:26 IST
Maha: Teen elopes with man, traced to Odisha after 3 years
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Thane traced a young woman, nearly three years after she eloped with a man, to Odisha with the help of her Aadhaar number, an official said on Wednesday. The woman was 17 years old when she went missing in 2019 prompting her father to file a complaint with the Manpada police station in Dombivali, said assistant police inspector Preeti Chavan of the city police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC).

As part of their exercise to review undetected cases, police recently tried to track down the girl with the help of her Aadhaar number and succeeded in tracing her to Odisha, said the official. The girl, now an adult, had eloped with a 28-year-old man and the two "married" later, said the official. While the young woman was united with her family, the man was arrested and handed over to the Manpada police, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023