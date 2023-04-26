Left Menu

Russia's Prigozhin: Ukrainian counter-offensive is 'inevitable'

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:32 IST
Yevgeny Prigozhin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

The head of Russia's private Wagner militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Ukraine was preparing for an "inevitable" counter-offensive and was sending well-prepared units to the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, for many months the focal point of fighting.

In an audio message posted on his Telegram channel, Prigozhin also said his troops were still not receiving much-needed shipments of ammunition from Russia's defence ministry and were suffering five times as many casualties as a result.

The Wagner boss said his troops would use any means possible to continue their attempts to take full control of the city, destroy Ukraine's army and halt Kyiv's offensive.

