Left Menu

Progress Alliance's shopping festival attracts 12K visitors

Surat shopping festival organised at Maheshwari Seva Sadan, I Mata Road on April 22-April 23 Surat Gujarat India, April 26 A two-day shopping festival hosted by Progress Alliance in Surats Parvat Patiya area garnered a resounding response from the diamond citys residents. During the two-day fair, exhibitors showcased a variety of items.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:37 IST
Progress Alliance's shopping festival attracts 12K visitors
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day shopping festival hosted by Progress Alliance in Surat's Parvat Patiya area garnered a resounding response from the diamond city's residents. Over 12,000 people attended the fair over the two days, presenting exhibitors with several business prospects. ''Progress Alliance works for its members with the motto of 'Growing Together,''' said a Progress Alliance spokesperson, ''We have been designing various programmes and events to provide a platform to our members and ensure how their businesses are developed.'' On the 22nd and 23rd of April, 116 Progress Alliance members put up booths during the shopping festival held at Maheshwari Seva Sadan in Parvat Patiya. During the two-day fair, exhibitors showcased a variety of items.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023